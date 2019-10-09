Critical Review: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Restoration Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 844.10 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -4.53 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 0.85 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -0.53

Restoration Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -1,515.61% -59.67% -38.00% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $38.27, suggesting a potential upside of 82.17%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.62, suggesting a potential upside of 475.70%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

