Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,503 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 347.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NYSE CM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $1.091 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.