Crow Point Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Crow Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 186.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

