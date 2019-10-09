Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $12.05. Crown Resorts shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1,283,124 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Crown Resorts’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN)

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates in four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.