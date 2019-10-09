Cryptocean One Day Trading Volume Tops $134,791.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $134,791.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00038171 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.77 or 0.06218315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.