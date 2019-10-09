CryptoSoul Hits Market Cap of $77,997.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $77,997.00 and $6,396.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00207404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.01061903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00090096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 297,026,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,677,308 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

