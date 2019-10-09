Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $360.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.00 million and the highest is $366.80 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $353.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. 5,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.