Cummins Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.311 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $14.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.31. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

