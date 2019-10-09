DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $625,862.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038892 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05602508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000255 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.