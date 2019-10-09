Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Danaher by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.15. The company had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

