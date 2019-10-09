Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,816. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $368,457.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

