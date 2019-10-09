DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0680 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $762.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00210863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.01034223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

