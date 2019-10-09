Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $203.67 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $72.29 or 0.00874410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader and Cryptomate. Dash has a market cap of $656.87 million and approximately $203.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,086,320 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, B2BX, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Bittrex, Graviex, Bitfinex, ACX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, Kraken, Bittylicious, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Upbit, BitBay, Tidex, Coinhub, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, Bibox, Kucoin, Tux Exchange, Instant Bitex, HBUS, Exrates, Gate.io, C-Patex, Liqui, Indodax, WEX, Crex24, Bisq, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Binance, Exmo, xBTCe, Bithumb, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Negocie Coins, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Liquid, Coinsuper, C2CX, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kuna, Coinbe, CoinExchange, WazirX, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Mercatox, Bitinka, Coinroom, Koineks, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Altcoin Trader, COSS, LBank, CryptoBridge, Iquant, Ovis, Braziliex, Bitsane, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

