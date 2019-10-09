Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.96, approximately 24,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,394,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders bought 569,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,258,760 in the last 90 days.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

