David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,564,000 after acquiring an additional 788,686 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,683,000 after acquiring an additional 694,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after buying an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $289.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,833. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

