David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $3.62 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 2.72% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 629,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 134,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

