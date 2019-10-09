DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.22, 843,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 285,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

