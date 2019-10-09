Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Trading 12.4% Higher

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s share price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27, 2,435,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,749,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DF. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dean Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $103.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dean Foods news, CEO Eric Beringause acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dean Foods by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,610,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dean Foods by 320.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Dean Foods by 15.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 280,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.