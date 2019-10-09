Debitum Network Market Capitalization Hits $15.68 Million (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Debitum Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00207479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.01059571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.