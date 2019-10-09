DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00207949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.01059444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

