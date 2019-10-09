Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.48.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.81. 15,343,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,938. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

