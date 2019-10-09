Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $943,000 Position in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in E. W. Scripps were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $2,983,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado acquired 38,117 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 448,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,456.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,811. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.