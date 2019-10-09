Delphi Management Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,098,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

