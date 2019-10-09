Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 3,170 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,755,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 609,342 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,310,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,211 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,525,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,448,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

