Delphi Management Inc. MA Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $176.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

