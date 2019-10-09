DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $5,646.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00079996 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00401518 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012185 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008854 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001354 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,434,642,124 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

