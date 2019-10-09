Denali Advisors LLC Buys 121,800 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBS by 4.4% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

CBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of CBS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

