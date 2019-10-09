Denali Advisors LLC Buys 40,200 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. 964,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,609. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

