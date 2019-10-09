Denali Advisors LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Viacom makes up 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Viacom worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Viacom by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Viacom in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price target on Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

