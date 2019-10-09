Denali Advisors LLC Sells 33,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after purchasing an additional 127,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,223,000 after acquiring an additional 515,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.07. 2,523,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $116.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.