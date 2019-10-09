Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €133.20 ($154.88).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

ETR:DB1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €139.65 ($162.38). 495,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €143.70 ($167.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.71.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

