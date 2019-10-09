Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $41,463.00 and $10.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

