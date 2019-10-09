DeVault Market Cap Achieves $25,840.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $25,840.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005552 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

