DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.59

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 20323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHT. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.50.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in DHT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DHT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 1,822,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

