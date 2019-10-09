Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,401.79 ($44.45).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 243 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Insiders have purchased 30,246 shares of company stock worth $99,387,948 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,355 ($43.84). The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,364.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,311.60. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

