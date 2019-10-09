Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 33,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 143,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc will post 0.00999999878787894 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Company Profile (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

