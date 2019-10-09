Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce sales of $11.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $12.93 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 654.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $48.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of DRNA opened at $14.24 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

