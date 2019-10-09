Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Hits $5.77 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $65,420.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $47.68 or 0.00553413 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,008 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

