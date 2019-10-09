Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.23

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.23 and traded as low as $31.45. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 202,291 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000.

