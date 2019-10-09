Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $18.62. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 6,788,294 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 312.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $10,743,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

