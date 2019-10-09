Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.79. 27,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.25. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

