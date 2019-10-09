Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $269.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

