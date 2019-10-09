Diversified Trust Co Buys 379 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,473. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

