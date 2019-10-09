Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

