Diversified Trust Co Has $12.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,902 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,138. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

