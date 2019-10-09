Diversified Trust Co Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $912,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,377 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,712,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,136. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

