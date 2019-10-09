Diversified Trust Co Sells 13,436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,975,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

