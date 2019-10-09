Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.59

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $11.52. Dividend And Income Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 13,016 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Dividend And Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNI)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

