Docademic Price Tops $0.0345 on Exchanges (MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Docademic token can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, Kucoin and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Docademic has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Docademic has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037843 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $530.84 or 0.06163955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Docademic Profile

Docademic (MTC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. The official message board for Docademic is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinall, TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinBene, OKEx, DEx.top, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

