DogeCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,191.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $134,722.00 and $1,191.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00640388 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026629 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003909 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002983 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

